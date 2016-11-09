Central's King headed to Badgers

The Badgers men's basketball team added three recruits for the 2017 season. Greg Gard landed one of the top players in the state, Kobe King from La Crosse Central. He also snagged a pair of commitments from the state of Minnesota in forward Nathan Reuvers and guard Brad Davison. Here's the release from the University of Wisconsin regarding the incoming players:

Kobe King

6-4, 175, Guard

La Crosse, Wis. (Central High School)

A native of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Kobe King enters his senior season as the second-leading scorer in La Crosse Central history with 1,304 career points. Last year, King led the Red Raiders in averaging 25.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line. The Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year last season as a junior, King also earned All-State honors and was named La Crosse Tribune Coulee Region Player of the Year. During his sophomore campaign, King took home All-Conference accolades after tallying 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Gard on King: "Kobe committed to Wisconsin very early in the process, and because of his loyalty to this university and his excitement to be a Badger, he never wavered from that commitment. He has really developed into a player that can score at three levels: attacking the basket, mid-range jump shots and from behind the 3-point arc. In addition, his athleticism should allow him to develop into a very good defender. Kobe has done an outstanding job at setting an example for others in the classroom as well."

Brad Davison

6-3, 190, Guard

Osseo, Minn. (Maple Grove High School)

A four-star, top-100 recruit from Osseo, Minnesota, Brad Davison is a two-sport standout at Maple Grove High School. A three-year captain and starter heading into his senior season, Davison earned All-Conference honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior. He added second-team All-State accolades to his resume last season. As a junior, the combo guard averaged 21.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.4 steals helping Maple Grove to a 25-5 record and state tournament appearance. Davison currently owns single-game, season and career records in points, assists, free throws and steals for the Crimson basketball program.

Davison has also excelled on the gridiron, quarterbacking Osseo High School to the 2016 Minnesota 6A quarterfinals. This season, Davison has thrown for 2,135 yards with 21 touchdown passes and ran for another 877 yards with 14 TDs, setting the school record in most passing categories. For his career he has thrown for 4,869 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 1,258 yards and 24 scores. He is a member of Maple Grove's Fellowship of Christian Athletes and its GOLD program, which serves impoverished communities around the globe.

Gard on Davison: "Brad brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. He has the ability to play both the point guard as well as the off guard position. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has been a leader at Maple Grove in the classroom, on the court, on the field and in the community."

Nathan Reuvers

6-10, 220, Forward

Lakeville, Minn. (North High School)

A four-star, top-100 recruit, Nathan Reuvers helped lead Lakeville North to a second place finish in the state last year by posting 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. As a junior, Reuvers shot 58 percent from the floor, 41 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent at the foul line en route to becoming a unanimous First-Team All-South Suburban Conference pick and a member of the Conference's All-Defensive Team. A 4A All-State First-Team pick by Northstar Hoops Report and AP 3rd Team All-State selection, Reuvers also shattered the school record with 91 blocks. An AP scholar and National Honor Society member, Reuvers' 4.18 GPA ranks 20th in his class of 433 peers.

Gard on Reuvers: "Nate's commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. On the court, he has a tremendously diverse skill set that should ultimately allow him to be effective from the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter as well. We are thrilled to add Nate and his family to the Badger Basketball Program."