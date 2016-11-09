La Crosse Promise completes second home

Another family will reap the benefits of investing in their children's education thanks to the La Crosse Promise.

Margaret Dihlmann-Malzer, President of the La Crosse Promise Board and interim Executive Director said it feels wonderful and amazing to have this complete.

"We are finally, you know accomplishing some of the things we wanted to do in terms of helping children go to college, in terms of helping families get into new housing, and in terms of helping revitalize this neighborhood," said Dihlmann-Malzer.

The La Crosse Promise Neighborhood Program is designed for any qualifying homeowners who have the financial ability to renovate their current home, buy and renovate an existing house, or purchase a lot and build a new home.

The family moving into the new home, located at 513 9th Street S., will benefit greatly from the program.

"They have two boys, one who just started high school and one who goes to school right across the street who will both be eligible for up to $25,000 in college scholarship grants," added Dihlmann-Malzer.

La Crosse Promise is currently accepting applications for families within specific neighborhoods. The family must contribute a minimum of $150,000 of investment into the project.

Each individual student, adult or child, is eligible for a maximum of $25,000 with a maximum of $50,000 being awarded to a family. The scholarship may be used at any regionally accredited public or private college in the state of Wisconsin.

