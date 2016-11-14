Search continues for Onalaska City Administrator - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Search continues for Onalaska City Administrator

By Tianna Vanderhei, Multi-Media Journalist
Onalaska, WI (WXOW) - -

The City of Onalaska is going back to the drawing board in search for a City Administrator. 

Mayor Joe Chilsen said on Monday that they made the decision on Wednesday, November 9 to adjust the parameters for the position after a failed attempt to find someone for the job.

The announcement of the City Administrator position came last November of 2015. 

After updates are made, the new position requirements will be sent to the Finance and Personnel Department on the first Wednesday in December before going back to the City Council for approval.

