No evidence of criminal wrongdoing in death of veteran at Tomah VA

Tomah Police say they found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the September death of a veteran at the Tomah VA.

Chief Mark Nicholson said the criminal investigation into the death of 54-year-old Linda Purcell is complete.

Tomah Police were called on September 26 to assist with the death investigation of Purcell. She was staying at the Veterans Assistance Foundation on the Tomah VA grounds at the time.

According to Chief Nicholson, the autopsy showed that Purcell's cause of death was attributed to a combined toxicologic process involving multiple drugs. Although the autopsy listed the types of drugs taken, tests couldn't determine whether one specific medication caused Purcell's death. Chief Nicholson said that the manner of death could not be determined.