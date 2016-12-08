Competency of La Crescent stabbing suspect questioned

The competency of a Trempealeau County man charged in connection with a La Crescent stabbing incident in June was the subject of a court hearing Thursday.

The attorney's for Sean Kasten, 27, argued that he's not competent. The prosecution disagreed with that assessment.

Prosecutors allege Kasten stabbed a woman and a child as all three traveled in a car on La Crescent's Juniper Street on June 28.

Police said Kasten rode in the passenger seat while a woman drove the vehicle. A three-year-old girl and a dog were in the back seat.

Prosecutors allege Kasten stabbed the woman, child, and dog, then turned the knife on himself. He stabbed and slashed his stomach and stabbed himself in the heart.

His next court appearance hasn't been determined.

Kasten remains in the Houston County Jail on eleven charges including attempted murder and assault.