Man charged in drunken Winona shooting

The Winona County Sheriff's Department has filed charges against a Winona man accused of shooting his friend in November.

20-year-old Lucas Ryan Schultz is charged with Second Degree Manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Riley Holden Sass-Loken.

According to the criminal complaint, the Winona Police Department were dispatched to a home on East Third Street in Winona around 10:30 on November 11.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Officers spoke with several individuals who were at the home before the shooting and when it occurred. The officers learned a group of men had been hanging out and drinking alcohol earlier in the evening. While at the residence, Schultz retrieved a silver and gray .22-caliber handgun from his bedroom. The handgun was shown to people in the apartment, handled by some and returned to his bedroom.

The complaint goes on to say later in the evening, the victim and Schultz were in the kitchen when Schultz retrieved the handgun from his bedroom again. According to one of the people in the kitchen, Schultz was joking around and pointed the gun at the victim's face. The witness told officers Schultz pulled the trigger, the gun fired and the victim as struck in the face with a single round. The autopsy report shows the victim later died of that wound.

Officers located Schultz outside the residence, where he admitted to the shooting. When asked, he said he did not mean to shoot the victim. He told the officers where the gun was located inside the apartment and said he was sorry. He submitted to a breath test, which indicated an alcohol concentration of .172.

Officers located the gun inside the residence, as well as a magazine for the pistol and a live round was also located in the chamber of the pistol.

If convicted, Schultz faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

