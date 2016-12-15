Slide Show: Mugshots and more arrests in three county meth trafficking operation

Three more people are arrested in connection with a methamphetamine conspiracy and drug trafficking operation centered in Vernon County.
Sheriff John Spears said Friday afternoon that the additional arrests were made in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of people in custody in the case to 16.
The new arrests were:
Spears said that the investigation continues with more arrests likely.
Thirteen people in Vernon, La Crosse, and Crawford counties are in custody after authorities break up what they're calling a large scale methamphetamine conspiracy.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said Thursday afternoon that the arrests came after a yearlong investigation.
Investigators from Vernon County, the La Farge Police Department, and the West Central MEG Unit worked to build the case.
During the past year, Sheriff Spears said that informants and undercover agents made dozens of controlled purchases of high grade crystal methamphetamine along with opioid pain killers.
One example cited by Sheriff Spears was a search warrant in La Farge that found methamphetamine and trafficking paraphernalia.
The names of those arrested include:
Sheriff Spears said the arrests were made in three counties in cooperation with the Crawford and La Crosse County Sherrif's Offices.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
