Homicide suspect Kendhammer's Bond Paid; Released from jail

Todd Kendhammer booking photo-La Crosse Co. Sheriff's Office Todd Kendhammer booking photo-La Crosse Co. Sheriff's Office
The West Salem man charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of his wife is out of jail.

According to the La Crosse County Clerk's office, a $250,000 cash bond was posted for Todd Kendhammer, who appeared in court for his preliminary hearing Thursday, December 15.

Kendhammer told authorities last September that a pipe fell off a truck and came through the windshield of his car, killing his wife.  During the court appearance, the medical examiner testified that Barbara Kendhammer's injuries were not consistent with a pipe.

Kendhammer has pleaded not guilty in that case.  A trial date has not been set.

