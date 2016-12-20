Bell signifies relief, joy, and hope for patients

For centuries, bells have signified a faithful call of worship in churches around the world and during the holidays, the sound rings in the feelings and message of Christmas.

At Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the joys, memories, sights, and sounds that the Christmas season brings forth are different for everyone.

For Scott Sklenar, a resident of Stoddard, December 24, 2015 will forever be ingrained in his mind.

"I went home to Stoddard, started preparing for four o'clock mass and I got a call from Doctor Rehman who had done my exploratory surgery a day earlier. He said, "Hi Scott this is Doctor Rehman, I know what day it is. I know it's Christmas Eve, but I have to give you the news we've confirmed it's cancer,"' expressed Sklenar.

From the moment he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, his coworkers, family members and friends began rallying behind him.

"Started doing things like wristbands to raise money and my son who's a nursing student at Eau Claire picked up on my love of the Rocky movies and had a Sklenar strong campaign t-shirt and on the back it had the phrase, it's not how hard you get, it's how hard you get hit and keep on moving forward," added Sklenar.

Jim Hoffman was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in August of 2015 and after a promising prognosis and weeks of radiation treatment he was able to ring the bell.

"I'm really, really excited about being done and excited about having Christmas and being able to be here for Christmas," said Hoffman.

"The bell rings out for all the people in the department to hear that this patient has completed this phase of treatment and hopefully moving on to life after cancer," said Dale Groshek, a Physician Assistant in the Oncology Department at Gundersen Health System.

The bell itself brings a state of euphoria to patients and staff at a time when they need it the most.

"I don't know what the future holds for me. Right now, I have another full scan scheduled for the end of the year. We just carry on, you know it's just another step in the process and we know we'll get through it together," stressed Sklenar.

In turn, delivering the perfect gift-a signal of hope and relief just in time for Christmas.

MORE INFORMATION: Gundersen Health System