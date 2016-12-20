Blugolds add Donarski to balanced scoring attack

It's not very often you decide where to play your first game in college before your first game in high school.

That's the case for La Crosse Aquinas freshman Lexi Donarski, who committed to Iowa State University over the summer.

Now six weeks into her first varsity season with the Blugolds, Donarski is finding her rhythm, and role, with Aquinas.

"Our chemistry's just great, our balance is awesome," said Donarski, who is among the MVC's leaders in points scored and assists. "It isn't like a fight to score the most, it's just to make the right decisions and reads."

Donarski has spent countless hours in the gym and in her basement shooting, passing, and rebounding with her father, Blugolds head coach Dave Donarski. She's also played a lot of AAU basketball, traveling most weekends during the summer to face the area's top competition, and on the same team as her current varsity teammates.

"I'm really close with a lot of the team. They're like older sisters to me. I've played with them before and I know how they play," Lexi said.

"It's been really smooth for her. She looks like the rest of us," junior Kyah Steiner said. "She doesn't play like a freshman out there. She plays like an older player."

Dave Donarski said he's enjoyed spending time with his daughter in a high school gym setting, but can't help but critique her play.

"I guess as a coach and a dad, I see so many of the things that she needs to get better at, and I need to enjoy the stuff she does well," he said. "Having her in the program has been a lot of fun."

Lexi said her goal is to play hard and contribute in any way she can this season. The Blugolds (6-0) have their sights set on a third-straight MVC title.

Aquinas hosts Markesan on Tuesday, December 27.

RELATED: Steiner's bucket completes Aquinas comeback