Study suggests 59 different types of obesity

Many things affect weight gain and a new study conducted by a professor at Harvard challenges those factors.

Dr. Frank Sacks, a professor of nutrition raised the question, "Why do some people lose weight on a diet while others on the same diet gain a few pounds?"

Marisa Pruitt, a Registered Dietitian at Gundersen Health System said what works for one person will ultimately not work for another person when it comes to losing weight.

"The first thing that we help people understand is that obesity is a multifactorial disease. It's not just about eating less and exercising more in order to lose weight, but we also have to look at our genes and our environment and our behaviors and all those play a role in what our weight is," said Pruitt.

Dr. Lee Kaplan, Director of obesity, metabolism, and nutrition at Massachusetts General Hospital suggests there are 59 various types of obesity.

"The idea that we can't indulge or if we do indulge, we have to follow that with penance and you know, excessive exercise and then a New Year's resolution to lose weight which ultimately will fail. So our biggest piece of advice around the holidays is make it more than just about the food. Enjoy the people you're with," added Pruitt.

MORE INFORMATION: Gundersen Health System