Top Stories of 2016

As 2016 ends, here's a look at the Top 10 most popular stories from WXOW.com. Click on the links to view the stories.

You can also watch some of the more compelling moments of 2016 in the video player.

#1: Slide Show: Downed trees, flooded streets from storm

On August 4, heavy rains and strong winds brought down trees and flooded streets throughout the area. The Holmen and New Amsterdam areas were particularly hard hit with trees falling on homes and fences. Street flooding was widespread in La Crosse from the downburst.

#2: Mail truck destroyed on I-94

A fire in a semi trailer hauling mail and packages for the U.S. Postal Service near Hudson on December 13 burned everything inside. The driver was uninjured.

#3: List of WI gas stations where credit card skimmers found

In mid-September, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection said that credit card skimmers were found on pumps at 15 gas stations in the state. The closest one in our area was at the Camp Douglas BP station.

#4: Slide Show: Flooding August 11

One week after the storms of August 4, another round of heavy rains fell on southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The results were numerous roads covered in water or destroyed by the floodwaters.

#5: Slide Show: Mudslides and flood destruction in Victory

Clean up still continues more than three months after debris washed down by rains blocked a diversion culvert on September 21. The resulting water, rocks, and mud spilled out and damaged several homes in the small community of Victory.

#6: Two more suspects in meth case in custody

Court cases and arrests continued into 2016 for 17 people charged in a meth trafficking case in La Crosse County that began the previous October.

#7: Four tornadoes hit area in Tuesday's storms

Four tornadoes were confirmed as part of a large storm system that started in southeastern Minnesota before crossing over into Wisconsin on July 5. No one was injured or killed in any of the tornadoes.

#8: Flood warnings remain in place Friday

Two people were killed in Vernon County as a result of the storms on September 21. Near Ferryville, two BNSF locomotives and five cars derailed after water washed out part of the tracks along the Mississippi River. In Black River Falls, several boats and trees were ripped loose from their moorings and swept over the dam. The force of the water also tore off a 17,000 pound gate on the dam and carried it several hundred feet down the Black River.

#9: Slide Show: Mugshots and more arrests in three county meth trafficking operation

Sixteen people were arrested on December 15-16-the culmination of a year-long investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking operation centered in Vernon County. Sheriff John Spears said more arrests are possible.

#10: State emergency officials surveying severe flooding damage in northern WI

A devastating rain on July 12 killed two people and severely damaged roads and infrastructure in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron counties in northern Wisconsin. According to one state official, the destruction was some of the worst seen in more than two decades.