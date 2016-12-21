December Weather: Past and Present

The snow is on the ground and temperatures have already been brutal, but today does mark the first day of winter.

La Crosse sees an average of 7.8 inches of snow every December. So far this December, however, we have received over 17 inches!

It could always be worse! The last recorded blizzard in La Crosse was December 11th, 2010 when 20.2 inches of snow fell with whiteout conditions as winds gusted upwards of 50 mph.

Brisk temperatures coupled with nagging northwesterly winds have made for brutal outdoor conditions as well. The normal high and low temperatures for December are 30.6 degrees and 15.9 degrees, respectively. December first of this year we saw a high temperature of 42 degrees, but Arctic air has taken over as of late.

Our coldest temperature this December occurred on the morning of the 18th. La Crosse reported -16 degrees. This is still 21 degrees warmer than our record low of -37 degrees on Christmas Eve of 1872 when records first began.

So whether it's cold and snowy or rainy and warm, make sure to enjoy your holiday season and the last few weather days of the year.

