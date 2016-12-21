Remembering homeless individuals in the La Crosse area

December 21 is recognized as National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day.

"It's a great opportunity more or less for people to recognize the problem that homelessness is in their community. I mean when we're talking about the fourteen individuals that have passed away, only so far this year that's a pretty high number compared to previous years," said Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator for the Salvation Army of La Crosse.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse and The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness ask community members to take a moment of silence and remember the following people who have passed away in the La Crosse area, either homeless or formerly homeless:

Michael O., 64

Jeffrey H., 33

Shirley M., 78

Aaron W., 36

Jordan V., 37

John D., 60

Michael R., 62

Jeffrey P., 55

Mellisa D., 30

Eugene Z., 42

Steven M., 54

Michael A., 31

Sara P., 46

Wayne W., 63

"Sometimes I think it's easy to take for granted what a lot of people have, going home, having some hot chocolate with your family and opening presents on the holidays and things like that. But sometimes I think it's important to realize that not everybody has that, not everybody is able to invite Santa Claus into their homes on Christmas Eve late at night. I just think it's a valuable experience to have and to just remember that there's others that are less fortunate than you and there are some people that are sleeping out on the streets," added Ragner.

If you are looking to make a difference in the community, all are welcome to join The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness on the 4th Tuesday of the month from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. at La Crosse City Hall in the 3rd Floor Conference Room.

