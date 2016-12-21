Architect chosen in next step of La Crosse Center renovation

The La Crosse Center renovation project is moving forward after the subcommittee board decided on the architect that will design the $45 million project.

ISG and Gensler are the finalists or the architect for the architect firm positions. The La Crosse Center renovation is expected to include a new ballroom on the west side of the building which will entail a deck for outdoor events, upgrades to the stage and structure of the center, as well as an upgraded lobby. President of the La Crosse Center Board Brent Smith said the next step is getting the architect finalists approved by city council.

"If city council approves the architect at that point for a year will be used to get more input from the community as to what type of building they want .Hopefully when the design is all approved, we will probably put a shovel to get ground in 2018, with hopes of completion in 2019," Smith said.

He said says it's a really exciting time because when the project is completed, the La Crosse Center will be a major competitor against surrounding conventional centers because of the upgrades happening and the economic growth in the La Crosse area.

