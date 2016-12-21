Christmas travel may be a challenge for drivers

The Christmas holiday weekend isn't starting well for travelers.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect from 6am Friday through 9pm Friday night. Precipitation will start out as flurries and snow showers for the morning commute. You'll want to give yourself some extra time reaching your destination through Friday afternoon. The snow begins accumulating from noon to about 6pm Friday night. At the tail end of the system there may be some freezing drizzle that will coat already snowy surfaces.

Impacts on Friday include accumulating snow after noon with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches. The Stormtracker 19 weather team is forecasting 3 inches here in La Crosse. Roadways will be slippery through late Friday night with the possibility of low visibility as well. Temperatures will be teetering on the freezing mark, so we are continuing to watch it closely.

The best day for travel will be Saturday. High pressure and mostly sunny skies will take control as temperatures remain seasonable in the low 30s.

Meanwhile, our next wave of low pressure will continue to strengthen through to our west. This will allow an abundance of moisture to be dragged into the system. The main track of the low pressure will bring a round of freezing drizzle and rain after midnight on Saturday to La Crosse. There will be snow on the far western end of the system and therefore a blizzard watch is now in effect for the Dakota's.

Waking up on Christmas morning, we can expect freezing drizzle/rain through 11am/noon. Christmas morning, roadways will be slick with ice accumulations totaling less than a tenth of an inch. Nonetheless, carve out extra time to reach your holiday destinations.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the afternoon and evening as all precipitation changes over to rain, heavy at times. There also may be the potential for some rumbles of thunder through Christmas night. Rain totals will tally 1/2" to 1". This could lead to potential ice jams and minor flooding.

Overall, travel conditions look to be best on Saturday. If you have to travel Christmas Day use extreme caution, especially early on.

AAA said last week that a record 103 million people for the year-end holidays.

