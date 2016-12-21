Local unemployment rates fluctuate across Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Local unemployment rates remain below state average

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Local unemployment rates went down in most major Wisconsin cities, but increased in most counties between October and November.

The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday. They show that unemployment rates decreased or stayed the same in 21 of 32 of the state's largest cities. But they went up in 48 of 72 counties.

La Crosse's unemployment rate was at 3.4 percent in November down from 3.5 percent in October. 

Racine had the highest unemployment rate at 5.4 percent, followed by Milwaukee at 5.1 percent. Fitchburg's is the lowest at 2.5 percent followed by Sun Prairie at 2.6 percent.

At the county level, La Crosse remained the same at 3.1 percent. Trempealeau County reported 3.0 percent, with Vernon County recorded 3.2 percent, and Jackson County had an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. Monroe County saw a jump to 3.9 percent, up from 3.2 percent the previous month.

Menominee County has the highest county unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, while Dane County is the lowest at 2.7 percent.

The statewide unemployment rate in Wisconsin was 4.1 percent in November.

