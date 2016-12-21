Shilling blasts Walker for not visiting Lincoln Hills

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's defense about why he hasn't toured the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison is drawing criticism.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he hasn't toured any of the state's prisons as governor. He says, "you don't see anything on a visit anything different than what you're going to hear about."

But Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jen Shilling says she has toured Lincoln Hills. She says "the workers and children there feel like they're being ignored by Gov. Walker and his administration."

Shilling says she encourages Walker to take a more active leadership role in addressing the issues there.

The FBI has been investigating a variety of allegations including prisoner abuse, child neglect and sexual assault since February.