Early Christmas gift for La Crosse woman whose cat is found alive after 42 days missing

Stories about missing animals don't always end well but for one La Crosse woman Christmas comes early.

Sara Mulliner's cat Gavin is thirteen and was missing for 42 days since early November.

Then one day last week, one of her neighbors knocked on her door with Gavin, who was frozen stiff and appeared to be close to death.

They rushed Gavin to Hillside Animal Hospital where Dr. Janet Veit jumped into action. She gave the cat plenty of fluids and treated him for hypothermia.

Michelle Hemp works at the Animal Hospital and said Dr. Veit's intuition was right but still it was a tricky case.

"Did someone pick up Gavin and have him in their home and was he safe or was he just wandering the streets or the unthinkable. Did he just pass away? So it was just so great that it was a happy ending that he came home," said Hemp.

Sara Mulliner says she will never forget what her senior cat looked like when they were holding him at her door.

"When they came, I couldn't believe that it had been so long. I did not think he was going to come back," said Mulliner.

Sara said social media helped pull her through with friends offering support and words of encouragement. Sara said that and faith kept her spirits up that Gavin would return home.

She says this Christmas will be wonderful now that her buddy is home.