La Crescent students learn how animals adapt to winter

Students at La Crescent's Crucifixion School found out how animals can handle the cold winter weather.
UW-Stevens Point graduate and environmentalist Lydia Bashaw spoke to the students about adapting to the harsh conditions this time of year.
She used examples including hides from deer, muskrat and raccoons to demonstrate the ways they protect themselves.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.