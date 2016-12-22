Giving yourself the gift of financial security

It might be the most important item on your year-end "to-do" list. Making sure your finances are in order could pay off when it comes to tax time.

While the deadline for filing a return is still a couple of months away, financial professional Mike Kojonen of preserveyourdollars.com suggests thinking about last minute deductions like charity donations and retirement contributions. He also suggests taking a look at flex spending or health savings accounts to make sure you've used what you can before any benefits expire. Another possible deduction can come from paying college costs early for the upcoming semester.

For more, check out the video.