Winona looks to revitalize riverfront area

Winona and the Mississippi River go hand in hand, and soon the area around Main Street and Levee Park will be open to unite them even more.

"Levee Park is really the best place in downtown Winona to go enjoy the river," Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said. "It just makes sense I guess."

The project will include renovations to the park, including a sort of gateway entrance to the park and an amphitheater type space for events.

They also have plans for the parking lot nearby.

"So this is really a mixed use space, it could be a hotel, it could be residential units with some commercial first floor space and then parking,"Lucy McMartin, Director of Community Development, said.

These projects are being put forward by Opportunity Winona working with city officials.

So far they've enjoyed hearing people's comments.

"You can't please all the people all the time, they say, but overwhelmingly people are excited about these improvements that we're making downtown," Peterson said.

It's not all fun and games, someone's going to have to pay the $100,000 price tag for the Levee Park renovations at least.

"The funding mechanisms for these projects and several others throughout the community, mostly of a recreational nature, are coming from a bond that the city will issue sometime in the late Winter, early Spring," Steve Sarvi, Winona City Manager, said.

But they say this is just the beginning, a jumping off point for future renovations all throughout Winona, with hopes of bringing more people to the city and hopefully making them stay.