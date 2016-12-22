Snoop Dogg is woman's secret Santa - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Snoop Dogg is woman's secret Santa

One woman is surprised after learning who her secret Santa is. 

Reddit, a social networking site, offers a secret Santa gift exchange program.

An Alabama woman received a gift from rapper and TV personality, Snoop Dogg. 

The package from Snoop Dogg included a Snoop Dogg shirt, slippers, socks, and a drone along with a card signed by him.

To quote Snoop Dogg himself, Merry Chris-Mizzle! 

