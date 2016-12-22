Snoop Dogg is woman's secret Santa

One woman is surprised after learning who her secret Santa is.
Reddit, a social networking site, offers a secret Santa gift exchange program.
An Alabama woman received a gift from rapper and TV personality, Snoop Dogg.
The package from Snoop Dogg included a Snoop Dogg shirt, slippers, socks, and a drone along with a card signed by him.
To quote Snoop Dogg himself, Merry Chris-Mizzle!
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.