Globe University to 'discontinue operations' at Onalaska, other Wisconsin campuses

Globe University in Onalaska will 'discontinue operations' before the year's over.

In a statement on the school's website they say: "Globe will continue to operate, but will officially discontinue operations as Globe University at the South Dakota and Wisconsin campuses, as of December 31, 2016. Globe will be transferring administration of those campuses for teach-out purposes to Broadview University. Students in South Dakota and Wisconsin will have the option to complete their program at their existing location or online through a teach-out agreement approved with Broadview University."

According to their website, Broadview University is based in Utah.

Globe University currently has five locations in Wisconsin. Besides the campus in Onalaska, they have ones in Eau Claire, Appleton, Wausau, and Madison.

Earlier this week, Globe students had the opportunity to meet with representatives from Western Technical College after the federal Department of Education stopped allowing federal aid funds for Globe.

MORE: Western holds informational sessions for Globe University students

Globe, Minnesota School of Business to close campuses