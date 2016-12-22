New conservation opportunities for the Coulee Region

Wisconsin has received authorization for 50,000 acres to be used for the Pollinators and Monarchs S.A.F.E Project Area.

S.A.F.E stands for State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement. The project area covers the southern two thirds of Wisconsin and provides the ability to re-establish habitat for the state's Pollinators and Monarchs.

Today at the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge Center, Wisconsin's USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director, Patty Edelburg, spoke about this new conservation opportunity. "This is their conservation. This is what farmers see as conservation. A lot of times there are still sites that you can't farm. There are still sites, waterways you can't farm, so these are areas that farmers can get benefit out of. Farmers can get a rental benefit from the government on it. Then in turn we get the conservational side of things as well."

Over the past 30 years the Conservation Reserve Program has help to offset the costs of restoring and enhancing farmland. This collaborative effort will help to prevent soil erosion and will also improve water quality.

Nationally, over 70 percent of the acres are privately owned and tended by farmers, ranchers, and landowners. Additionally, nearly 60 percent of the acres are in wildlife priority areas and over half of the acres have a wildlife-focused conservation plan.