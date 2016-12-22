Home safety over the holidays

Home burglaries increase over Christmas, according to a study from FBI data.

Brooke Pataska, Community Resource Officer for the La Crosse Police Department said it's important not to post online where you're going and how long you'll be gone. In addition, it's crucial to make sure everything is locked up properly.

"Just make sure that you are locking your doors, your vehicle doors and your house doors, garage doors all of that. Just making sure that things are secure, if you do have some of those presents inside your vehicles over night, try to put them in your trunk so people walking by couldn't see that you have gifts," said Pataska.

According to the FBI, the average loss of Christmas related home burglary is more than $1,600. The La Crosse Police Department urges people to call if they see anything suspicious.

"We just want to make sure that people are being vigilant on making sure everything's locked up and even your surroundings. If you're leaving the house, you notice something suspicious, someone you've never seen in the neighborhood before you can definitely give us a call and we'll follow up on that," added Pataska.

