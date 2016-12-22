CMN Hospitals hero perseveres with compassion

On December 22, 2013, the uncertainty as to if Danielle and Kevin Rotering's son would make it to Christmas weighed heavily on their minds.

"He was diagnosed with Leukemia. It was a shock, obviously. But you have to look at it as, what do we have to do next to get him better," said Kevin.

For more than 3 years following that date, several hospital stays, thousands of pills, hundreds of IV bags, and nearly 30 spinal taps consumed Mason's life and his families'.

"We made it work, you have to," added Kevin.

Finally, on February 28, 2016, Mason completed his treatment. However, that wasn't the first time the Roterings had encountered medical drawbacks.

Doctor Kerry Jedele, a Pediatrician at Gundersen Health System and Mason's primary doctor since birth said he was born with two holes in his heart, thyroid issues, and struggled initially with hearing, in addition to muscle development.

"With the Down Syndrome the reason that he's come to see me is because there can be some special health care needs that go along with that," said Jedele.

But none of those drawbacks held the very compassionate, outgoing, and energetic Mason back from his own happiness and spreading cheer to others. Over the course of their time spent at Gundersen, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals provided gas vouchers for their drives to and from Trempealeau and meal vouchers.

Danie and Kevin said at first they were a little apprehensive about Mason becoming a hero, "Because we're both not very outgoing, but he is so much that we knew we couldn't hold it back from him."

"He's not afraid of anything, even to this point and he loves to give high fives," shared Danie.

Since August, now 6-year-old Mason has attended countless community events as an ambassador for CMN Hospitals.

"He's the perfect kid for this. He's fantastic, he's so outgoing, very social, he loves attention and I think people just gravitate towards him, that red hair. On top of that you just see his wonderful personality," added Jedele.

As for the future, the Roterings said, the sky is the limit.

"We always have felt that, if someone helps us out, we want to pay it forward in any way that we can," stressed Kevin.

MORE INFORMATION: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals