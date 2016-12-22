Local church is giving the gift of Christmas to low income families

"Giving" is a word we hear often during the holiday season, but for many area families sometimes gift giving is challenging.

That was the case for one La Crosse family, but now with with the help of their congregation they're paying it forward.

Wendy and Simmon Johnson decided they wanted to teach their children that Christmas is a time to show compassion towards others.

"It's hard enough when you can't afford to let alone have basic needs let alone buy Christmas presents so I thought you know what, we could buy Christmas presents for other kids that live in the same neighborhood." Wendy Johnson exclaimed.

So that's just what they did. The parents decided to take money away from their own Christmas spending budget to make someone else's season a little brighter.

Little did the Johnson's know when they shared their gift giving idea with their pastor, Michael Huffman, that it would end up turning into a Christmas Eve tradition for their entire congregation.

"It's a touch point for us as a congregation for us to pull together. We're doing this together, it's not just a few individuals. 30 to 40 people will go out together and touch the community." Pastor Huffman said.

Thanks to the Johnson's, La Crosse Christian Church members deliver hundreds of gifts to low income families around the area, and the reaction of those who wouldn't otherwise have a Christmas...is priceless.

"We will deliver the gifts and the people will say that they can't believe people would come and do this for us." Johnson added.

Christmas Eve will mark the fifth year the congregation will deliver presents around the community.

"This is what Christmas Eve means to me, this is what it's all about. I'll do some things later on with my family but this is what Christmas Eve is all about for me and I know for a number of people this is what we do every Christmas Eve." Pastor Huffman said.

For the congregation, it's more than simply wrapping presents. It's an opportunity to gift holiday spirit to those who need it most.

La Crosse Christian Church will be handing out gifts Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All of the gifts are paid for through generous donations of the congregation.