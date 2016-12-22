Another Chance for Jordan Holter, recipient of the 2016 WI Job Honor Award

La Crosse, WI ---- A La Crosse man is one of four people in the state to receive the 2016 Wisconsin Job Honor Award.

The award honors people who have overcome incredible obstacles to turn their life around and overcome barriers to employment.

Celebrating Christmas with family is going to be extra special for Jordan Holter this year. Before he got clean

and sober Jordan wasn't welcome at holiday gatherings because of his drug habit.

Holter had what many would call a "normal childhood." He had a loving family, he had friends and he played sports.

In the 7th grade Jordan tried marijuana and years later tried Meth when it was passed around at a party.

Jordan says once he started doing Meth he was in and out of jail 19 times. Things only started to turn around when he met a representative from Project Proven, a program going on its fourth year at Western Technical College. The program brings education courses into the jail in hopes of encouraging

inmates to take course that would prepare them for college or complete courses that will help them get a job when they get out.

Jordan says Project Proven was a lifesaver. "I was sick of where I was. I woke up one day and I realized this was gonna be my life...prison and jail. It's gonna

be my life and if I don't turn it around. If I don't do something for myself I can look forward to this forever because I wasn't making

right decisions as an adult," said Holter.

Tonya Van Tol is the coordinator of Project Proven. She applied for a grant four years ago.

"It transforms lives, it transforms families. Having Jordan who has children who have not seen him use that changes a lot of

things and family reunification and just seeing families build their support systems over time that is what drives me to do this job," said Van Tol.

Jordan was presented with the job honor award during the Future Wisconsin Economic Summit in Madison

on December 15th.