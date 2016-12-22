Man pleads guilty to Black River Falls dog park homicide

A plea bargain Thursday for the man accused in the stabbing death of a woman near Black River Falls in 2015.

In Jackson County Circuit Court, John Cook pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide.

On May 17, 2015, Jacinda Muir's body was found at the Black River Falls Pet Park in the Town of Brockway. She had been stabbed 54 times.

Authorities later that day. In the criminal complaint, Cook admitted to investigators that he was using meth at the time of the stabbing. He said he took Muir to the park with the intent of beating her up, but it escalated and he stabbed her.

As part of the plea bargain, other unrelated charges, including burglary, theft, battery and armed robbery were dismissed.

Sentencing for Cook is scheduled for will be sentenced in March 21, 2017.

