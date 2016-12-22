UPDATE: Suspect identified in Holmen drug arrest

The Holmen Police Department said the suspect in Thursday night's drug investigation who hit a police officer with his car is 24-year-old Brandon Ritter of La Crosse.

According to the department, Ritter is charged with Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Delivery of Methamphetamine and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. More charges are possible as the incident remains under investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting is employed by the La Crosse Police Department.

The following agencies involved in the drug investigation were the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, Tomah Police Department, Holmen Police Department and the City of La Crosse Police Department.

More information will be released at later time as this is an ongoing investigation.

