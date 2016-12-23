Zelich denies plea deal in 2014 Minnesota murder

Steven Zelich, the man accused of murdering 37-year-old Laura Simonson at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Rochester, was back in court Thursday. He had the option to accept a plea deal at the hearing.

Zelich did not take a plea deal, instead he pleaded not guilty. Thursday's hearing was brief, lasting less than 10 minutes.

55-year-old Zelich is accused of murdering 37-year-old Laura Simonson of Farmington. Simonson's remains were found in suitcases along a highway near Lake Geneva in June 2014.

Zelich told investigators he accidentally choked her to death during sex at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Rochester.

Earlier this year, Zelich was sentenced to 35 years in Kenosha, Wisconsin for first degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse of a 19-year-old Jenny Gamez.

The 19-year-old's remains were also found in a suitcase along a highway in June 2014.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said the reason the case has taken so long to gain momentum is because of a timing issue. "Mr. Zelich was found in Wisconsin. There was another case in Wisconsin, and because of anti-shuttling rules and things like that Wisconsin needed to complete that process before we could bring Mr. Zelich back here. There's been a significant delay in our case simply because we need to wait for Wisconsin to complete their process."

Since Zelich did not take a plea deal on Thursday, he will be back in court on January 18, 2017.

The January hearing will be a settlement conference, which means lawyers from both sides will attempt to reach a mutually agreeable deal without having to go to trial.

Zelich will then decide if he wants to take that deal. If he accepts, the case is closed. However, if he rejects, a trial will be set.

If Zelich chooses the latter of his two options, Ostrem said we can expect a trial in March.