Catholic and Lutheran Bishops Talk About the Spirit of the Christmas Season

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WXOW)  What is the meaning of Christmas?  For Christians, the specific answer is celebrating the birth of Christ.  It's the focus for Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Catholic Diocese and Bishop Jim Arends of the La Crosse Area Lutheran Synod.

Through that focus, there's a broader spirit of the season designed to touch everyone.  And through our conversation, we talked about that spirit and a hope, that most everyone can benefit.  Photographer Sara Enzenauer and reporter Dave Solie have the story.

