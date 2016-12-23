Grocery shoppers purchase last minute items

Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue had last minute shoppers purchasing items for their holiday celebrations.

Store Director, Doug Zumach says that the store sees an increase of shoppers during the holiday season. Zumach says if people still need to make special orders, the departments are taking orders until Christmas Eve.

"If you just call ahead to the store and then depending on the department whether you want bakery, meat, deli whatever it might be, you can call in, talk to their people, give them the details on what you want ,and then we custom cut, slice, dice, or whatever it is for that order. We get it together with your name and then you just come in and pick it up." Zumach said.

Festival Foods starts preparing for an increase of sales and customer traffic months before the holiday season.

"We make sure that we are ready to go. We are expected to talk to guests on the floor to make sure we're answering all of customer's questions and we also spend a couple of months preparing for it. We work with all of our vendors they know what we expect when they bring the food in." Zumach added.

Copeland Avenue Festival Foods will close Christmas Eve night at 5:30.