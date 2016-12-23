Red Kettle Bell Ringing ends for the season

Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

The bell ringing may end Christmas Eve night, but the campaign will continue through the end of January. The Salvation Army in La Crosse has raised $615,000 dollars so far.

Their goal is to raise one million dollars by the end of the campaign. The public will be able to continue to make donations around the Coulee Region area at counter kettles, and by stopping into the Salvation Army.

"Bell ringing officially ends tomorrow Christmas Eve but our campaign runs through the end of January. People can still give through through the internet by stopping into our office, mailing something into our office or we have a variety of counter kettles around town as well." Heather Dutcher says.

The Salvation Army is still currently looking for 38 volunteers for bell ringing on Christmas Eve. If you would like to volunteer and ring bells, you can visit their website or call 608-782-6126. Bell ringing ends at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve night.