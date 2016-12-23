Rotary Lights Reindeer Ready to Go

Santa's reindeer are getting ready to wrap up another year of their visit to La Crosse's Rotary Lights. The reindeer are a feature located just outside of Santa's House along the walking route of the lights.

According to deer handler Bill Peters, the job of watching over the herd is fun and rewarding.

" They're fun for us. They're pretty easy to care for and they're very friendly. Kids can have a great time just looking at them. They can talk to the deer and watch them jump and run," he said.

Bill added that this year the reindeer all appear in top shape and ready for their big night on Saturday.