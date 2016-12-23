No sophomore slump for Ona's Manglitz

There have been some great individual performances so far this hockey season, and Kaley Manglitz is no exception.

After scoring 13 goals her entire freshman season, the Hilltoppers forward has 11 goals in 10 games to begin this season. Her 21 total points ranks fifth-best in the state.

Manglitz, who helped Chazlyn Anderson reach 30 points last season, credits her success this year to her line partners, senior Taylor Monroe and freshman Jaidyn Groshek.

"We just connect with each other, and we know where each other is going most of the time. It helps, because we're pretty close as a team," Manglitz said.

Onalaska will play in the Culver's Cup tournament in Madison next week.