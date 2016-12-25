Fiesta Mexicana welcomes 12th year of giving tradition

A Christmas tradition of giving continued for the 12th year at an area restaurant Sunday.

Since 2004, Fiesta Mexicana has offered the community a free lunch on Christmas Day. Hundreds came to enjoy tacos, burritos, enchiladas and desserts donated by Perkins Restaurant. Donations of gifts were also encouraged. Kids took pictures with Santa and were able to take home a gift. Owner Enrique Valera said being able to give back to a community that supports them makes it all worth it.

"They make me cry, I love it," Valera said. "People have a good time, we serve chips, salsa and everything and we have a really good time. This is amazing, what we do, and we love it."

12 years later, Valera said he sees this tradition continuing for years to come.