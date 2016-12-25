Born on Christmas morning

One La Crosse family received the best gift of all Sunday morning: the gift of life.
Teagan Aeris Shafer was born at 7:24am Christmas morning. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Her mother Luanne came into Mayo Hospital around 8:30pm on Christmas Eve. She says Teagan is the greatest Christmas present she could have hoped for.
