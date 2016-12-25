Born on Christmas morning - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Born on Christmas morning

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

One La Crosse family received the best gift of all Sunday morning: the gift of life.

Teagan Aeris Shafer was born at 7:24am Christmas morning. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Her mother Luanne came into Mayo Hospital around 8:30pm on Christmas Eve. She says Teagan is the greatest Christmas present she could have hoped for.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.