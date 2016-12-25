Packers-Lions moved to New Year's night - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Packers-Lions moved to New Year's night

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) - -

The NFC North title showdown between Green Bay and Detroit has been moved to Sunday night on New Year's Day.

The NFL announced the switch on Christmas Day, and also moved two afternoon games back from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: New Orleans at Atlanta and the New York Giants at Washington.

Green Bay (9-6) has won five straight games. Detroit (9-5) plays at Dallas on Monday night before hosting the Packers. Regardless of the outcome of Lions-Cowboys, the game with the Packers will decide the NFC North.

A first-round playoff bye also could be available for the Packers-Lions winner.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.