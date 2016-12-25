Jail ministry program helps inmates cope during the holidays

The La Crosse County Jail can be a dark and dreary place, especially around the holidays. Thanks to the jail ministry program, inmates in the La Crosse County Jail are able to cope with the struggles of being incarcerated and look forward to being released.

Tom Skemp has been the jail Chaplain for 16 years and said the work is God's plan for him.

"I absolutely believe that everything I did in my life to get to this place feeds right into coming into this jail everyday," he said.

He spends his days talking with inmates who request his services, whether they are looking to focus on their spirituality or religion, or just need a listening ear.

"Sometimes they want advice or guidance, but more often they just need to talk," he said. "I'm a pretty good listener, I'm told."

One of the inmates Skemp spends time with is a man named Brandon. He admits he's been in and out of the county jail several times over the past few years, but finds peace knowing Chaplin Skemp brings the word of God into jail.

"I was raised in a Baptist church so we went to church every Sunday and Wednesday," he said. "We were at church a lot and I consider myself a very religious person."

The holidays are a difficult time for Brandon, who misses his foster family. However, he said he's learned the mistakes he's made on the outside will be forgiven.

"Being forgiven by God, it says in the Bible he will forgive us of our sins, so I like that part of it," he said. "To know I will be forgiven if I do commit sins."

Chaplain Skemp doesn't get a lot of positive reinforcement on the job, seeing more failures than success stories.

"Every morning I come in and I check the jail list to see who may have gotten out or in since I was last here," he said. "Unfortunately, for some of the people in here, I know their entire family because they've all come through the system."

However, Skemp said when he sees or hears a former inmate is on the right path, it's enough motivation to get him through the rest of his years as Chaplin.

"I was walking over by Viterbo and this car zips past me and pulls up along the curb and this woman gets out and is like, Tom! Tom, come over here," he said. "It was a woman who had been in jail the year before, pregnant while she was in there and she just wanted to show me her baby. She was driving with a license, with insurance and with the baby in a car seat in the back seat."

He will continue his mission, encountering fresh faces and seasoned veterans for years to come. But if you ask him, he'll tell you he's fulfilling God's plan for him and helping out his neediest children.