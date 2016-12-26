Medical Monday: Seasonal Affective Disorder

It's that time of year when the weather is colder and the sun sets earlier, and if you haven't yet, you might start feeling your mood reflects the season.

According to Gundersen Health System psychologist Tom Ledeaux, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a yearly, recurring pattern of depression that starts in the fall, lasts through winter, and is alleviated during the spring. We're not getting as much sunlight as we do the rest of the year, which upsets our biological clock, Ledeaux said. That, in turn, causes depressive symptoms.

Ledeaux suggests three main therapies for SAD: light therapy, psychotherapy and in some cases, antidepressant medication. The most research is available for light therapy. Ledeaux said the best is direct light stimulation for the retina, which can be achieved by sitting by a "light box" for a short period of time to help offset some of the negative effects of darker days.