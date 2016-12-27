Black bear wanders onto highway outside Wausau, greeting drivers

Drivers on Highway 17 in Gleason were treated to a special visitor on Friday, a black bear.

Witnesses say around a dozen motorists pulled to the side of the road to snap pictures of the two-year-old black bear before police arrived on scene.

Pictures released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department shows the bear climbing right up to the window of a truck, peering inside. The bear is now in confinement with Wild Instincts, a non-profit wild animal rehab center. The bear will be allowed to hibernate there through the winter before it will be evaluated tot make sure its bizarre behavior is not a result of a medical condition.

"This is obviously a situation where there's something wrong with this bear," Mark Nanoit of Wild Instincts, said. "Where there could be some health thing, we didn't find anything at this point. But most likely it's a habituation situation, where people were feeding it, or had it as a pet, something like that.

The rehab center said for the safety of the public, the bear will not be released back into the wild. Instead, the center will try to find it a permanent home at a zoo. If they are unable to, they will be forced to put the bear down.