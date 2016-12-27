United Way falling short of donation campaign goal

The Great River United Way is looking for extra help reaching their donation goal. Tuesday morning they announced that they still have more than $200,000 left to go on their campaign.

The goal for this year's campaign was $2,085,000. That revenue is used in grant allocation for 73 programs in the community. The campaign goes until January 31, after which they will have to decide how to allocate that money. If they fall short, it's possible some of those programs could suffer.

"This is a time of year when you don't want anybody to get their funding cut," said Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf. "These are times when people are trying to stay warm at night and trying to put food on their table. They're trying to find a way to connect and stay healthy mentally and these are programs that do that."

Online donations can be made at GRUW.org. You can also mail a check to their address in Onalaska 1855 East Main Street.