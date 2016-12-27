Post holidays busy for Children's Museum

After the Christmas holiday, the Children's Museum of La Crosse tends to see a lot of little feet running around.

Tuesday morning, Travel Wisconsin named the children's museum as one of the best indoor activities for families in this area of Wisconsin. During some of the cold weather we have been enduring, staff at the museum say it's a great place for active play while avoiding blisteringly cold weather.

"We've had such a great year this year," said Marketing Director Leanne Poellinger. "We had our millionth visitor at the end of August, we'll be turning eighteen years old in February, and we've had just great support in the community and we just love to see families. We have regulars that come every week and we love to see new families come and different generations come and play together."

The "Hello Japan!" traveling exhibit was new for this year, but has only one week left, and will be leaving at the beginning of the new year. Poellinger said 2017 has a lot in store for the museum.

"We're planning some improvements to the museum, we'll be doing a fund raising campaign [that] we'll be letting people know about soon, and offering some new exhibits and some building improvements," Poellinger said. "Always new things going on and then of course keeping the favorites that everyone loves to see when they come."

Coming up on New Years Eve Day, the Children's Museum will be having a "Countdown to Noon" celebration in the spirit of New Years. That begins at 10:00am.