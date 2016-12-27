Skyrockers prepping for New Years display

The La Crosse Skyrockers have already been preparing for their big show on New Year's Eve.

This is the 87th year for Skyrockers. Their shows are made possible completely through donations, including nightly shoots in December where a donation of $25 allows you to fire off your very own shell.

In the early days, the Skyrockers were known as the "Grandad 10".

"Kind of started with a couple guys in suits and slicks and decided, well let's go shoot fireworks for La Crosse and here we are 87 years later," said Marty Schmal, a Director at Large for Skyrockers. "The tradition continues, it's been a family tradition with a couple different families here in the area, and the volunteer group just kept it going."

Schmal said you can expect some of the old favorite displays, but they've built some new firing systems for this year to look out for. Donations can be made at a drop box in Alpine Inn on Bliss Road or via the Skyrockers website.