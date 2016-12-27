UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify officer involved in drug investigation shooting

The La Crosse Police Department has identified the officer involved in the drug investigation shooting in Holmen last week.

The Department says Investigator James Mancuso is a ten year member of the La Crosse Police Department and is currently assigned to the drug unit in the investigative bureau.

He fired several shots at the suspect's car after the suspect fled during the arrest. Per department policy, Investigator Mancuso has been placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard protocol for officer involved shootings.