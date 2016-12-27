Mustangs outlast Wrightstown in quadruple overtime thriller

Emily Herzberg hit a three pointer to begin the fourth overtime and Erika Simmons scored 28 points to lead Melrose-Mindoro over Wrightstown 86-76 on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (8-0) got 22 points from Herzberg and 19 from Katie Christopherson.

"Coming into the game, we knew that this was going to be one heck of a test for us," head coach Joey Arneson said. "They're number one in division 3 for a reason, we knew this was going to be the game. I've been telling them all week, this is the game where we gain our respect. Girls fought hard. All the girls on the team, it was very much a team win."

Herzberg hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in the fourth overtime to give the Mustangs a 78-75 lead, then Simmons followed with a layup to make it a 80-75 game.

Wrightstown took control early, but the Mustangs rallied to take the lead 15-13. From that point, the contest was back and forth until the closing seconds of regulation, when the Tigers forced a 54-54 tie.

The score was tied 61-61 after one overtime, then 63-63 after two extra periods. Melrose-Mindoro had a 73-70 lead with nine seconds left in the third overtime before Bridget Froehlke made a game-tying 3-pointer to force another 4-minute overtime.

The West Salem tournament continues Wednesday.