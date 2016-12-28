Bullet holes found in rural Amish school in Wisconsin - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Bullet holes found in rural Amish school in Wisconsin

TOWN OF GRANT, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials are investigating bullet holes found at a rural Amish school in central Wisconsin.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the school is located north of state Highway 73 in the township of Grant. Residents say someone is shooting at the school during evenings when no one is there.

The last time it happened was on a Friday night on Nov. 25 around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

