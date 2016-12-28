Most snowmobile trails still closed across Central Wisconsin

If you're looking to start the engine on your snowmobile, you'll have to travel to the Northwoods.

All trails in Marathon County are still closed, and only a few are open in Lincoln and Langlade Counties.

"In Lincoln County, Zone 1 trails are open," said Kevin Kleinschmidt, the county's forest administrator. "East of Tomahawk and north of Highway J."

A lot of work needs to be done before officials give the green light.

"The clubs have to get across with snowmobiles or grooming equipment and pack the snow down," said Kleinschmidt. "So the cold air could penetrate the snow and start to freeze those wet areas."

That task has been difficult in Lincoln County this season.

"I tried that one day," said Gary Hilgendorf, a groomer for Night Owls Snowmobiling Club. "The trails are too wet. Swamps are too wet, got too many open holes."

Even though riders are eager to get out on the runs, safety is a priority.

"We want people to have a safe, enjoyable experience when they go out on our trails," Kleinschmidt said.

As a reminder, even if counties have opened certain trails, officials can still close them at any time if conditions change.

Check with your county officials to see the status of trails near you.